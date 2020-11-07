8,596 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,596 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. 140166 lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

