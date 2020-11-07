Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Shares of Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 29,000 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) Company Profile (CVE:AXE)

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, High-Performance Computing and RF Heating. The company develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.