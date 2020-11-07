Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 7125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.