Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) (CVE:AKR) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) (CVE:AKR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 661.77. The company has a market cap of $9.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

About Ackroo Inc. (AKR.V) (CVE:AKR)

Ackroo Inc develops and sells an online loyalty and rewards platform that enables businesses to design and execute customer transaction, engagement, and retention strategies primarily in North America. It enables small to medium sized businesses to automate the processing and management of gift card and loyalty transactions to increase profitability and build long-term customer relationships.

