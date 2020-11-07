AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.87

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.87 and last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 938957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AT shares. Eight Capital increased their price objective on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $341.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.1408346 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

