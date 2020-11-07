Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE AE opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.01. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $152.29 million for the quarter.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

