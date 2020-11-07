ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.20.

NYSE ADCT opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.32.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

