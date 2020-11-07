ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX) Shares Gap Down to $1.24

ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.15. ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 19,900 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 million and a P/E ratio of -18.85.

ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

