ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report $11.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.90 million and the highest is $11.42 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $12.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $39.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.10 million to $41.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $73.86 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $80.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 45,500 shares of company stock worth $121,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 56.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

