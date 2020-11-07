Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,448 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,389 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 4.3% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $96,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,538 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after purchasing an additional 212,586 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $993,535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,012 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,858 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $494.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.98 and a 200 day moving average of $437.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

