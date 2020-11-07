Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.10-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.82 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.10-1.50 EPS.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $84.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

