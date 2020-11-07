Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.78. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several analysts have commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

ADC opened at $63.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.22. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4,204.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,999,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,483,000 after buying an additional 9,767,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after buying an additional 818,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,218,000 after buying an additional 171,076 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 24.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,823,000 after buying an additional 351,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,369,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,957,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

