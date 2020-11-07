Air Canada (AC.TO) (AC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($2.11) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.91. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of -2.09. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$52.71.

AC has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$29.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada (AC.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.08.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

