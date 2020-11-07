AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.85 ($13.94).

Get AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) alerts:

Shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) stock opened at €10.13 ($11.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.18. AIXTRON SE has a 1 year low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 1 year high of €12.86 ($15.13).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.