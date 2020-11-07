Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) (LON:AATG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $63.00

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) (LON:AATG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 55279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.86).

The stock has a market cap of $82.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.95. Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

About Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

