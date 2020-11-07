Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce earnings per share of ($1.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.09). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 177.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($4.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($7.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.41) to ($3.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALBO shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,751.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,540 shares of company stock worth $808,048. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.