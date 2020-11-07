Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $15.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 440.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 250,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 204,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,471,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 502,779 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 290.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 190,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.37 million. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

