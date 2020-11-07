Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Stock Position Lifted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Alliant Energy comprises 3.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alliant Energy worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 59,583.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 36.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 52,885 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1,220.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 407.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 344,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 276,611 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of LNT opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.