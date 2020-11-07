Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $49.73.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
