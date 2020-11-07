Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

