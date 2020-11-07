Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

NYSE:AYX opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.30.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $171,093.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,456 shares of company stock valued at $14,627,306. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.53.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

