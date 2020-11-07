Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MO stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

