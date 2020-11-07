Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th.

AMAL opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAL. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

