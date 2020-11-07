Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th.
AMAL opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amalgamated Bank Company Profile
Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
