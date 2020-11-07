Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 186270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,345,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 639,209 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Amcor by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after buying an additional 2,456,591 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

