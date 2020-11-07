Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.52 on Friday. Amcor has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

