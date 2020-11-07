Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Raised to $298.00 at Barclays

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $290.00 to $298.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $268.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.79 and its 200-day moving average is $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $273.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 4,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $935,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $358,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,682,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,218,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

