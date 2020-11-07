American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

AEL stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,851.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,710,000 after purchasing an additional 203,035 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.