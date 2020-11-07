American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $534.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report $534.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.77 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $588.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

