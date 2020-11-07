American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) vs. Miragen Therapeutics (NYSE:MGEN) Critical Analysis

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) and Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miragen Therapeutics has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.8% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Shared Hospital Services and Miragen Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Miragen Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 380.77%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Miragen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -1.39% -0.83% -0.48% Miragen Therapeutics -1,393.50% -164.54% -101.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Miragen Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $20.60 million 0.52 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Miragen Therapeutics $4.46 million 13.20 -$41.87 million ($1.34) -0.78

American Shared Hospital Services has higher revenue and earnings than Miragen Therapeutics.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Miragen Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) systems that integrate imaging and detection components into an accelerator, which allows clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning, and deliver treatment. In addition, the company offers financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. Further, it provides proton beam therapy equipment (PBRT) and services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of March 1, 2020, it operated 15 Gamma Knife units in 14 states of the United States and one in Lima, Peru. It also operates one PBRT system and one IGRT machine. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

