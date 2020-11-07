American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $242.15 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

