American Water Works Company, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

American Water Works has raised its dividend payment by 33.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. American Water Works has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.61. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $162.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.