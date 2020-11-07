AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Plans None Dividend of $3.50

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 3.50 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend by 74.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.37.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMSF. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $205,299.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $97,045.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

