AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20 to $8.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.39. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.20-8.45 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.27%.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a b+ rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.10.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

