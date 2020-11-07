AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 811.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $125,929,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in AMETEK by 53.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AMETEK by 366.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 753,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,325,000 after purchasing an additional 591,943 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 288.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 625,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,924,000 after buying an additional 464,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,721,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,252,000 after buying an additional 384,230 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $110.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $270,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

