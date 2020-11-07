AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Lowered by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,022,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

