Analysts Expect The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Brink’s’ earnings. The Brink’s reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Brink’s.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $97.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 938.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2,650.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the second quarter worth $209,000.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

