Analysts Expect The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Equities analysts expect The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Brink’s’ earnings. The Brink’s reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Brink’s.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $97.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 938.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2,650.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the second quarter worth $209,000.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Brink`s (NYSE:BCO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit