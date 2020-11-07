Analysts Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Price Target at $106.44

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.29. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

