Analysts Set eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGAN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.84 million, a PE ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 816,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,802.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,422. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 145,486 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 140,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 114,323 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in eGain by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,022 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.