Analysts Set Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Price Target at $11.80

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 73.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 138.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 619.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 33,714 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $919.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.51. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

