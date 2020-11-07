Analysts Set HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) Target Price at $45.00

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on HighPoint Resources from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPR opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a market cap of $23.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.19. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

HighPoint Resources shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 26th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

