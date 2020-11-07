Analysts Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Target Price at $165.11

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $137.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

