Analysts Set Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target at $22.00

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mastercraft Boat by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. Mastercraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $432.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.42.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

