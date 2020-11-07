Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Price Target at $8.94

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

VET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $76,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $410.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.