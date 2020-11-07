Analysts Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target at $39.00

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $401,633.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after acquiring an additional 404,163 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 905,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 95,233 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 196,980 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 430,894 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in WSFS Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 685,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after acquiring an additional 69,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

