Analyzing QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) & Superior Drilling Products (OTCMKTS:SDPI)

QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) and Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get QS Energy alerts:

5.9% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of QS Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QS Energy and Superior Drilling Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QS Energy $50,000.00 167.84 -$5.62 million N/A N/A Superior Drilling Products $19.00 million 0.58 -$940,000.00 ($0.04) -10.75

Superior Drilling Products has higher revenue and earnings than QS Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for QS Energy and Superior Drilling Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QS Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares QS Energy and Superior Drilling Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QS Energy N/A N/A -692.41% Superior Drilling Products -7.96% -19.37% -7.91%

Risk and Volatility

QS Energy has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Superior Drilling Products beats QS Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company's primary technology is Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit. It serves upstream and midstream energy sectors. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, Texas.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers. The company also manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.