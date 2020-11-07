Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.63.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
