Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,109 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $527.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $457.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.53.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.