Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,071 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

