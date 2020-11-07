Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,106 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

