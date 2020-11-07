Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 252,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 271.6% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $2,874,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.