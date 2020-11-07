Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 103.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

